Neighbors question if changes to Independence Boulevard will help or hurt

It's a road many of us travel that's seen its fair share of problems. Now, big changes are coming to Independence Boulevard.

The nearly seven-mile stretch between Idlewild Road and I-485 in Matthews will include one toll lane in each direction. Merging lanes for safe entering and exiting, plus parallel roads to improve mobility during construction

“The region is continuing to grow and people are continuing to move here, retire here. They love the area. We need to improve mobility and connectivity through the area and that's what the purpose of this project is, is to ease the congestion,” said Jen Thompson with NCDOT.

Wednesday night, neighbors showed up for the last of two public hearings on the project. For some like Shaun Smith, he's all for the potential that the project can bring.

“It’s going to be pretty much like a godsend especially for union county how it is growing now. You have that toll road you can pretty much go straight to Uptown,” Shaun Smith said.

For others some aren't as sold on the project just yet.

“The jury is still out and we still have a long way to go and I am very concerned about greenways and expressways,” said DiAn Kempf-Jones.

Her husband, Joseph, says he had concerns about the project too.

“It seems like we are just building more and more roads and, yes it is a way to solve things short term, but we are eventually going to have to parallel this route with something that's more feasible and more sustainable,” he said.

