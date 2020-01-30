Neighbors say 3-year-old found naked on busy road seen crawling in street before

Deputies arrested Andrea Johnson early Thursday morning and neighbors say this isn’t the first time they’ve seen her child in danger.

Police say the little boy was found on a four-lane road riding a tricycle in the early morning hours. A woman who works near the little boy's house says it's not the first time.

“I saw the kid actually crawling into the street one day on his way into the street I had to grab him,” the neighbor told FOX 46.

Johnson was arrested for child abuse and resisting arrest. Police say she put up a fight when they handcuffed her, but none of that kept her in jail long. A judge set her bond at $25,000 and she's already out.

Andrea Melinda Johnson, 32 of Gastonia, via the Gastonia Police Department

“I'm just really scared for the kid he was out here in a pamper crawling into Union Road which is a very busy street so I grabbed him and took him back,” the neighbor said.

That woman says she called police that day. According to police reports, investigators came out to Johnson’s home last month for what they refer to as "family offenses."

“I just hope that he gets what he needs and is well taken care of because he doesn't deserve neglect."

According to the neighbor, Johnson’s grandmother, who's in her 90s, also lives in the home.

Video from Thursday morning showed DSS leaving the house and a family member tells FOX 46 that the boy is now in the care of DSS.