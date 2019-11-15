Neighbors say Epicenter shooting involving officers is part of ongoing violence

Many neighbors in Uptown say the shooting at the Epicenter that left one person dead and another injured is part of an ongoing issue with violence in the area.

Authorities tell FOX 46 that two men were fighting when two officers arrived.

The State Bureau of Investigations says two off duty officers in uniform were responded to an altercation at South College and E. Trade Streets around 2:15 a.m.

Both officers discharged their weapons, but there's no word yet on who fired the bullet that killed 33-year-old Treon McCoy and left another man seriously injured.

Treon McCoy's family says he was a good person, a high school football star, a DJ, and they want to know how and why he died.

2 CMPD OFFICERS INVOLVED IN SHOOTING THAT LEFT 1 DEAD IN UPTOWN

The scene has become an all too familiar sight for some.

"It's not that surprising to me. I feel like there's been a lot in the last few months," Paige Miller said.

This was just the latest incident at the Epicenter, a place that some believe has become more familiar with the bad, than the good.

People were out and about Friday night, but being more cautious and aware of their surroundings.

"I was actually over here this morning and I had just walked up toward Tryon and I heard six or seven gunshots," Charlotte resident Matthew Dority said.

Matthew says after a stray bullet struck and killed a doctor walking through the same area in September he just doesn't feel safe.

VISITING CEO STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET IN UPTOWN DIES

"I was just down here and it could have been me, it could have been anybody," Dority said.

Many in the area described the overnight scene as chaos. Investigators combed through evidence, even picking up a gun that was found at the scene.

"We don't need to be doing this to each other," said Matthew Dority.

Another shooting back in April and numerous reports of everything from people being drugged to robberies have left many of those who visit the Epicenter feeling like the problems are only growing.

"It damages our reputation with people. It's a hidden capital. You want to feel safe," Steve Shipp said.

INCREASING VIOLENCE LEAVES CHARLOTTE RESIDENTS QUESTIONING WHERE CITY IS HEADED

Shipp is with Team Trublue, an anti-violence organization in Charlotte and says something needs to be done.

"Had that club been located anywhere else on the other side of town, they wouldn't have let it get this far, and they would not have had this many incidents," Shipp said.

"I see a whole lot of police officers at the bus station and not the Epicenter, maybe that would help," said Miller.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

