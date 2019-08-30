Neighbors say The Plaza presents serious danger for pedestrians, drivers

Neighbors who live near The Plaza say the stretch of road is dangerous and deadly. Now they've started a petition calling on the city for safety improvements.

People are risking their lives crossing the busy street, and Thursday night, a man was killed when he ran in front of a car.

FOX 46 spoke with one man who says he looks both ways and takes his chances crossing the street.

“Yeah, I’m guilty of that. I feel like if there are no cars coming then why not cross the street?" he said.

Some drivers are scared to go down the road, knowing how common it is for people to walk out into the street.

"They don't really car like they're invisible. They think they are going to make it,” a neighor said.

There are plenty of cross walks nearby, but many pedestrians choose to ignore them.

One man who admits to jay walking says he only does it during the daylight but many others make a run for it in the dark.

"People are blind as a bat nowadays,” he said.

Now multiple neighborhood organizations in East Charlotte are using the petition to ask city leaders to make safety improvements.

"I have a lot to lose. Kids, family. I can’t leave them behind too early," that jay walker told FOX 46.

According to the petition, three people have died in the last couple years. A map also shows neighbors say the city started improvements in some areas but needs to extend the project.

The request also includes separating bike lanes and creating a safe buffer for crossing pedestrians and people waiting for the bus.

"They need more cross walks over there. I think that would help."

If you would like to read more about the petition, click here.

