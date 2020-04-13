Neighbors sheltered in place as strong storms damage homes in Mt. Holly

Clean up could take several days after severe storms rolled through Mt. Holly in Gaston County early Monday morning. FOX 46 found several homes damaged by fallen trees. No one was injured, but neighbors say there were several close calls.

By sunrise, chainsaws could be heard along Riverbend Parkway. Several trees came crashing down, blocking some people in their driveways. The Mt. Holly Fire Department was able to cut away some of the trees so neighbors could get out.

For others in Mt. Holly, the damage was so extensive that clean-up had to wait. A large tree fell onto a home along Belmont-Mt. Holly Road while a one-year-old girl was sleeping inside.



"4:00 in the morning I wasn't sure what it was. The sound of it I thought a branch hit the house and then I walked out the back and I could see the whole tree on the house,” said homeowner, Jon Penninger.

Similar scenes of slumped over trees were evident across Mt. Holly including on Tom Sawyer Lane.

"It sounded like the storm was in the house,” said homeowner, Dusty White.

Luckily there was no damage to his house, but his car wasn't so lucky.

"I was getting ready to take the dogs out and there was a tree right there sitting on the car,” said White.



The car appeared to be in good shape, other than a damaged driver's side mirror. White said he was waiting on an insurance adjuster to stop by.

Just four houses up the road, another homeowner had trees down in her yard, taking out her mailbox and blocking her driveway.

"We didn't hear the tree fall. It was just non-stop rain against the windows and we woke up and came over the front of the house and saw it was destroyed,” said homeowner, Amanda Monahan.

Up and down the neighborhood trees were no match for the powerful winds.

"It really stinks, the trees are beautiful in this neighborhood and they are all gone now,” said Monahan.



FOX 46 meteorologists say there were no tornado warnings in the area Monday morning. The most likely cause of all the damage in Mt. Holly was from straight line winds.