New COVID-19 death reported in Rowan County

One person who tested positive for the coronavirus has died in Rowan County. This is the fourth death reported in North Carolina.

Health officials say the patient was in the high-risk category due to age as well as underlying health issues.

Rowan County Health Director Nina Oliver has reported that 312 tests have been submitted to The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 298 negative and 14 positive results.

These results are from the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all reporting hospital and commercial labs.