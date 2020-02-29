New FOX poll shows any Democratic candidate would beat President Trump

Every day there seems to be a new poll gauging where voters stand on the presidential candidates.

Friday, one of the latest showed how voters would cast their ballots if the election were held today.

The poll from FOX News and Polling USA shows in a head to head race for the White House, all Democratic candidates beating President Donald Trump.

When Trump goes up against Democratic front runner Bernie Sanders, Sanders has a seven-point edge at 49 percent compared to Trump's 42.

Against former vice president Joe Biden, the poll shows Biden would have an eight-point edge over Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent.

Newcomer Mike Bloomberg who's spending billions on tv ads, but hasn't even been on a ballot yet, beats Trump 48 percent to 40 percent in the poll.

The numbers are a little tighter with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren would take 46 percent to Trump's 43.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg would also a three-point edge at 45 percent to 42 percent over President Trump, and Senator Amy Klobuchar would run neck and neck with Trump with a one-point edge, 44 percent to 43 percent.

President Trump didn't like the results of that poll and tweeted Friday morning "worst polls just like 2016 when they were so far off the mark. Why doesn't Fox finally get a competent polling company?"