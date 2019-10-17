New health clinic opening in Charlotte following $7 million gift from Michael Jordan

article

A new health clinic aimed at helping at-risk and underserved communities opened Thursday in Charlotte following a $7 million donation from former NBA star Michael Jordan.

The generous donation helped create the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic located at 3149 Freedom Drive.

Officials said the clinic will provide vital access to primary and preventive care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured, underinsured or high-risk due to limited social resources.

The clinic will also offer more comprehensive care, including behavioral health and social support services to more directly address health equity gaps and social determinants of health in our communities.

Michael Jordan is expected to deliver remarks during the grand opening of the clinic on Thursday.

