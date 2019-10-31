New numbers reveal severity of homelessness in Charlotte

Newly-released numbers reveal Charlotte is experiencing one of its worst homelessness problems of all time.

“Everybody, I think, is one crisis away from being on the street,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

FOX 46 tagged along with Cotham as she fed dozens of homeless people along the streets of Uptown. It’s a common act of generosity from the commissioner.

Records show there are approximately 2,106 homeless people in Mecklenburg County.

“When you look at the average rent that is $1,100, that is just very hard to fine,” Men’s Shelter and Urban Ministry Center’s Randall Hitt said. “In many ways that’s pushing people into a state of homelessness.

“And then for those people experiencing homelessness it’s taking them so much longer to get out that they’re slipping into what we’d call chronic homelessness.”

There are approximately 27,000 missing housing units for people making the lowest income, according to County records. There are approximately 80,000 people with housing instability – which is defined as a person who could be one-missed paycheck away from homelessness.