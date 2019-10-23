New office proposed to investigate misconduct among CMS leadership

article

A new office could soon be created to investigate misconduct among leaders within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

The Office of Compliance and Transparency would be responsible for investigating credible allegations of misconduct against the superintendent, general counsel, or any associate superintendent. The office would recommend the need for remediation or potential training.

If the Office of Compliance and Transparency gets approved, the board will select a chief officer to oversee the group.

In the last six years, the school system has had two different superintendents. In August, Dr. Clayton Wilcox resigned from the CMS superintendent position.

According to the separation agreement, Wilcox did not receive any severance package or any more money for his resignation. He was halfway through his four-year contract with CMS.