New projections show field hospital not necessary for Charlotte

Local healthcare systems are taking a step back from their request of a field hospital.

In a letter Atrium and Novant Health systems sent Mecklenburg County officials, they said, “As a result of our combined efforts, we believe we are now in position to meet the 600 medical beds needed that were previously requested in a field hospital, assuming the effects of social distancing trend continues the current trajectory.”

Some are questioning the data released by local health officials, though.

“They're taking into account the effects of social distancing in their modeling,” said Republican Congressman Dan Bishop, “and they're not just a little bit wrong, it's not just, 'we're having better success slightly.' They're wildly off,” he said referring to graphs health and county officials have released so far.

From April 3, to April 10 to April 14, the projected number of hospital beds needed by April 15 was estimated at 1,000, 2,000 and under 500 on three separate pieces of data from local health officials.

“Our next steps will be driven by science and data,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve, and it has three prongs: testing, tracing and trends.”

Congressman Bishop wonders, however, if they’re tracking those trends accurately.

“When they've had these drastic shifts, there's been no explanation of why.”



Wednesday, Atrium and Novant health systems sent a letter to the county saying they no longer needed a field hospital; that they were able to get the 600 beds they needed elsewhere.

“They were asking for3,000 beds at UNCC,” Bishop said, “and 600 was the backup to that, and now they say they don't need any,” he said.

We asked North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper if local hospitals are jumping the gun.

“We want to make sure we have these alternative hospital sites if we need them,” Cooper told FOX 46, “but you don't want to invest them if it doesn't look like you're going to need them.

He said hospitals cutting down on elected procedures and surgery centers have increased the number of beds they have.