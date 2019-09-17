New state-of-the-art facility planned for Humane Society of Charlotte

Dogs and cats in the Queen City are in for a big treat. Animal advocates are working to help the Humane Society of Charlotte build a brand new animal resource center.

The state of the art facility will offer affordable veterinary care, wellness visits, and educational opportunities for the public.

“There’s never been any project for animals that the public has supported and it’s exciting to let the community know what we have planned,” said Shelly Moore, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Charlotte.

The We Are Family campaign kicked off Tuesday outside the current facility which shows its age.

“Charlotte is way behind in animal welfare in having a shelter that really meets the community’s needs,” added Moore who is excited for this next chapter.

In order to break ground and start construction $15 million needs to be raised and the non-profit is well on its way. Moore says an additional $4 million needs to be raised from the community.

The HSC is turning to dog dad and Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera and his wife to help with the campaign.

“Having a dog for us has been a tremendous part of our family and its unconditional love and I think a new facility will really help out this community,” said Rivera.

The 46,000 square-foot facility will sit on 17 acres on Berryhill Road near the intersection of Morehead and Wilkinson Boulevard.

“The housing will create a lower stress environment and make these animals more adoptable,” said Moore.

Moore and her team spent time meeting with advocates in other cities to pull together best practices and facility plans in order to develop a plan for Charlotte.

“If you care about animals like we do join us to help build a new home for Charlotte’s animals,” said Rivera.

If you would like to learn more about the project or donate click here.