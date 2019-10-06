New Tampa woman celebrates 107th birthday, says her secret is drinking Coca-Cola every day

article

A woman in New Tampa is celebrating her 107th birthday.

Frances Brassey is believed to be the oldest living resident in Hillsborough County, according to staff her assisted living facility, Legacy at Highwoods Preserve.

Brassey was born in Montana on October 4, 1912, about six months after the sinking of the Titanic.

Legacy's Lifestyle Director Ashley Gunter says Brassey has traveled the world, from South America to Asia, and keeps knick-knacks from her travels to China in her room.

She retired to Florida in the 1980s, and moved into the New Tampa facility when she was 103.

The assisted living facility threw a party for Brassey to celebrate her birthday, and invited all the residents to celebrate.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Ashley Victoria Photography)

Advertisement

They also surprised her with a birthday photo session from Ashley Victoria Photography to document the day, showing her getting her hair done and donning a birthday tiara.

Gunter says when she's asked about the secret to her longevity, Brassey tells people she drinks Coca-Cola every day.