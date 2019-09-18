New traffic pattern on N Tryon Street causes major confusion

A new traffic flow on North Tryon Street in causing major confusion for drivers resulting in near-crashes Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Charlotte DOT, the new permanent traffic pattern is on North Tryon Street from West 23rd Street to West 29th Street. The change will allow for the 'North Tryon Street business corridor project' - which includes installation of crosswalks, sidewalks, bike lanes, and public art.

The new traffic pattern, however, is causing a lot of confusion in the area. The road, which was once a two-way street, is now only one-way.

FOX 46 Charlotte's Chuck Roads is asking drivers to stay alert in the area and adjust accordingly.