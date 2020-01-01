New Year's babies! Meet first babies of 2020 born in CLT area hospitals

While some of us were busy attending parties, relaxing at home, or enjoying fireworks on New Year's, a few sets of parents were welcoming their own little 'sparklers' of 2020.

The first babies of the New Year arrived with much celebration and fanfare for their North Carolina families.

At Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Harmoni Amora Aragao was born at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 1 to proud parents Alexia Campbell and Kevin Aragao. She came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long.

Harmoni Amora Aragao

Over at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, KhyOen Damoire Ricardo Tillman was born at 8:06 a.m. to their proud parents Deseree Harbor and Anthony Tillman from Charlotte. The baby boy came in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches long.

KhyOen Damoire Ricardo Tillman and his proud parents, Deseree and Anthony of Charlotte

A New Year's Day baby was welcomed at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Nico Ja'more Wilson was born at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Proud mother, Candace Wilson, was excited to show the new addition to his two sisters and brother.

Nico Ja'more Wilson and his mother, Candace Wilson

At Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Kaelynn Brooke Styles was born at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to proud parents Trixie Daniels and Zachary Styles. She came in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Kaelynn Brooke Styles with mother, Trixie Daniels

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center welcomed babies on New Year's Day. FOX 46 is waiting to get more information from the hospital.

Meanwhile call it love at first sight for Joshua Lewis and Maria Gomien. The couple originally planned on a low key New Year’s Eve as Joshua was working. Gomien laid down for a nap but got up because she forgot to turn off the lights. That’s when, she says, her water broke.

“She called me crying at work and I couldn’t understand a word she was saying,” said Lewis who raced home and then to the maternity center at Atrium Health in Pineville.

“He’s the first born and first grandchild on either side,” said Lewis. Now, Aiden is one of the first born babies in Mecklenburg County in 2020. He was born at 12:42 a.m.

“It’s the biggest gift I could ever have,” said Lewis as he held all five pounds and 12 ounces of his son.

“He’s here and ready to take on the world,” Lewis said.

Aiden Michael Lewis (Credit: Taylor Courtney Photography)

Congratulations to all North Carolina families who welcomed a new family member on New Year's Day!