New Year's babies! Meet the first babies of 2020 born in Charlotte area hospitals

While some of us were busy attending parties, relaxing at home, or enjoying fireworks on New Year's, a few sets of parents were welcoming their own little 'sparklers' of 2020.

The first babies of the New Year arrived with much celebration and fanfare for their North Carolina families.

At Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Harmoni Amora Aragao was born at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 1 to proud parents Alexia Campbell and Kevin Aragao. She came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long.

Harmoni Amora Aragao

Over at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, KhyOen Damoire Ricardo Tillman was born at 8:06 a.m. to their proud parents Deseree Harbor and Anthony Tillman from Charlotte. The baby boy came in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches long.

KhyOen Damoire Ricardo Tillman and his proud parents, Deseree and Anthony of Charlotte

A New Year's Day baby was welcomed at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. Nico Ja'more Wilson was born at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Proud mother, Candace Wilson, was excited to show the new addition to his two sisters and brother.

Nico Ja'more Wilson and his mother, Candace Wilson

At Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Kaelynn Brooke Styles was born at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday to proud parents Trixie Daniels and Zachary Styles. She came in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Kaelynn Brooke Styles with mother, Trixie Daniels

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center welcomed babies on New Year's Day. FOX 46 is waiting to get more information from the hospital.

Atrium Health welcomed their first baby of 2020 in Mecklenburg County at 12:42 a.m. Aiden Michael Lewis came in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces at Atrium Health Pineville. He is the first child of Maria Gomien and Joshua Lewis. FOX 46 is waiting to get a photo of the infant.

FOX 46 is checking with other Charlotte-area hospitals to see if they have welcomed any other babies into the world on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Congratulations to all North Carolina families who welcomed a new family member on New Year's Day!