Newborn baby girl abandoned on porch of SC home, authorities say

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the porch of a South Carolina home Saturday morning, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The baby was left on the porch of a home near Blacksburg in Cherokee County around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies said.

The homeowner told deputies that his doorbell rang and he found the baby wrapped in a blanket on the porch when he opened the door. The man took the baby to Cherokee Medical Center, deputies said.

The girl has been placed into emergency protective custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Medical personnel at the hospital believe the girl was born premature at around 35-26 weeks and weighs just under five pounds.

Anyone with information about the baby or the identity of the person responsible for leaving the child is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or Captain Daniel Ward with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722 extension 119.