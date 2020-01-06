Newton police say victim shot in leg was targeted

article

A 16-year-old man who was shot in the leg appears to have been targeted, according to the Newton Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of a gunshot wound victim around 3 a.m. last Thursday at 323 E. K Street in Newton. Officers found a 17-year-old man shot in the leg and he was transferred in stable condition to the Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The initial investigation shows both the suspect and victim knew each other and that the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Around 6 p.m. that same day officer took a 16-year-old man into custody. He faces multiple charges including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Claremont resident Jordon Thompson, 18, has also been arrested in connection to this case.

No names have been released due to the sensitivity of the ages of those involved.

This investigation remains active.