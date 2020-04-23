NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers add to defensive line with first 2 picks

UPDATE: In the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers pick edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State.

The team had the 38th pick overall in this round.

-----

UPDATE: The Carolina Panthers had the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the team went with Derrick Brown out of Auburn University.

The 6'4", 326-pound defensive tackle can strengthen the Panthers defensive line, a concern for them since the loss of Luke Keuchly.

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule says he admires Brown as both a player and a person.

"I'm not going to say I was emotional but I was touched by who he was. His spirit comes through," Rhule said.

-----

The NFL Virtual Draft is underway and the Carolina Panthers have eight picks in the NFL draft, starting tonight with the 7th overall pick.

The team addressed several of their offensive needs during free agency so there's a good chance they focus on the defensive side of the ball during the draft.

They lost starters at cornerback, linebacker, safety and on the defensive line, so they could address these positions during the draft the next couple days:

Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

Round 2 (38)

Round 3 (69)

Round 4 (113)

Round 5 (148, from Redskins)

Round 5 (152)

Round 6 (184)

Round 7 (221)

