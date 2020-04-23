NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers take DT Derrick Brown with 7th overall pick

article

UPDATE: With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Panthers are taking Derrick Brown out of Auburn University.

The 6'4", 326-pound defensive tackle can strengthen the Panthers defensive line, a concern for them since the loss of Luke Keuchly.

-----

The NFL Virtual Draft is underway and the Carolina Panthers have eight picks in the NFL draft, starting tonight with the 7th overall pick.

The team addressed several of their offensive needs during free agency so there's a good chance they focus on the defensive side of the ball during the draft.

They lost starters at cornerback, linebacker, safety and on the defensive line, so they could address these positions during the draft the next couple days:

Round 1 (No. 7 overall)

Round 2 (38)

Round 3 (69)

Round 4 (113)

Round 5 (148, from Redskins)

Round 5 (152)

Round 6 (184)

Round 7 (221)

Advertisement

Who will the Panthers take first? We'll let you know. For now, check out our LIVE UPDATES.