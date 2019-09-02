No arrests made after deadly shooting near UNC Charlotte

article

Police are still looking for a gunman who opened fire at an off campus house party over the weekend, killing a 19-year-old and injuring four others.

“Pray for those people,” said Lee Jones, a UNC Charlotte junior.

Jones lives off campus. He says he is paying more to live further away because he feels it’s safer.

“Between the robberies and some of the shootings that happened around here we just decided rather than live close to campus, which is what we preferred, we decided to live a little further away to an area we felt was a little safer crime-wise.”

This weekend, a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a house party at the 49 North Apartments near UNCC. Four others were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds, including two UNCC students. A witness said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a $10 cover charge to the party.

“Two girls that got shot they got hit by a bullet that went past whoever he was trying to hit,” a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

This is at least the third deadly shooting to occur at an off campus apartment complex frequently used by UNCC students this year.

“I definitely study at home more often than I did before,” said Jones. “You don’t want to be caught up in one of those situations.”

According to police crime mapping, there have been reports of aggravated assaults, robberies and burglaries this year near the 49 North Apartments.

Back in May, an on campus shooting left two people dead and four others injured. One of the survivors, Drew Pescaro, tweeted: “Can’t even make it a month into the school year without something like this happening right near campus… makes me sick.”

UNCC officials say they encourage students to live on campus, especially freshman, and offer safety tips for students who opt for private apartment housing instead. UNCC provides on campus housing for more than 6000 students.

“It’s really sad,” said Jones. “It’s scary to see kids my age have to deal with stud like that especially when you’re just trying to come here to get an education.”

Police do not have any suspect’s in this latest shooting and would not comment when asked if officers will increase patrols at off campus apartments.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.



UNC Charlotte Statement:

UNC Charlotte does not own or manage 49er North Apartments or any other off-campus housing apartment complexes. The University recommends students refer to the CMPD crime stats mapping system before signing a lease. It is also suggested that students refer to tips for staying safe off-campus.

Today's students want a variety of housing options to meet their needs, and students may choose the housing of their preference. UNC Charlotte provides on-campus housing for more than 6,000 students and currently has availability for on-campus housing.

UNC Charlotte does not have a policy regarding on-campus residency for students. Students may choose the housing of their preference. The University does encourage students to live on campus, especially freshmen.