No charges in CLT dog resort investigation

CMPD says no charges will be brought in an investigation into an incident at a dog resort in Charlotte.

Disturbing video surfaced on February 8 from inside Charlotte Dog Resort on Sweden Road. the video, posted on Facebook, had CMPD tagged and showed images of a female employee grabbing a dog by the collar and slamming it to the floor.

Investigators say prior to the video camera panning a dog fight had broken out and that must be factored into the situation and therefore there is not enough evidence to charge the employee in the video with animal abuse or cruelty.

Multiple interviews were conducted including with the owner of the business and the dog was examined by a veterinarian.