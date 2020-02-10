No confirmed cases of coronavirus in NC, monitoring continues, health officials say

article

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, health officials said Monday after it was announced on Friday that four people in Mecklenburg County were being assessed for the virus.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said they're continuing their efforts with The CDC and the NC Department of Health and Human Services to monitor the coronavirus.

"There are no confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina, and the risk to the general public in Mecklenburg County and across the state is low," health officials said on Monday. "We will continue to work with our partners to monitor the coronavirus."

Latest confirmed information:

To date there have been no confirmed cases in North Carolina

There are no direct flights to and from China anywhere in North Carolina

The risk to the general public in North Carolina is low at this time, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health officials

To visit the NC Division of Public Health's 2019-nCoV website to track potential cases of the new virus in North Carolina, please click here.