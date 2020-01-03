No injuries after train hits car stuck on tracks in north Charlotte

Expand / Collapse search

FOX 46 Charlotte

No injuries after train hits car stuck on tracks Thursday in north Charlotte

The accident happened on Back Creek Church Road near University City Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - No injuries have been reported after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in north Charlotte Thursday night, police said. 

The incident happened at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 on Back Creek Church Road near University City Boulevard. 

According to police, a train struck a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks. The roadway was closed for a period of time Thursday night. 

No word yet if any charges will be filed in this case. 