No injuries after train hits car stuck on tracks in north Charlotte

No injuries have been reported after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in north Charlotte Thursday night, police said.

The incident happened at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 on Back Creek Church Road near University City Boulevard.

According to police, a train struck a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks. The roadway was closed for a period of time Thursday night.

No word yet if any charges will be filed in this case.