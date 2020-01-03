No injuries after train hits car stuck on tracks in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - No injuries have been reported after a train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in north Charlotte Thursday night, police said.
The incident happened at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 on Back Creek Church Road near University City Boulevard.
According to police, a train struck a vehicle that was stuck on the tracks. The roadway was closed for a period of time Thursday night.
No word yet if any charges will be filed in this case.