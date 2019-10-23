No injuries reported after fire at Ballantyne apartment complex

Multiple units sustained smoke damage following an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Ballantyne, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the District South Apartments located at 15906 Morrison Preserve Drive.

Multiple 911 calls indicated that there was smoke coming from one of the upper apartments in the four-story apartment complex. When firefighters from Charlotte Fire Station 32 arrived they had smoke and flames visible from one side of one of the buildings.

A 'Working Fire Response' was initiated bringing in additional fire companies. Fire officials confirm to FOX 46 that the outside fire spread up an outside wall and support column. Smoke could be seen pushing from a third and fourth-floor apartment.

A police source confirms only one apartment unit below the fire was occupied at the time. The other apartments were vacant. No injuries were reported but residents were forced out into the chilly early morning temperatures. Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force responded to the scene.