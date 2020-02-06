Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after vehicle submerged in water in Huntersville

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A water rescue was underway Thursday afternoon in Huntersville, emergency officials confirm to FOX 46. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. 

Crews responded to Interstate-77 southbound at the Mount Holly-Huntersville Road overpass for reports of a vehicle submerged in the water. 

Dozens of emergency crews responded to the scene. 

An officer told FOX 46 that a vehicle was upsidedown off of I-77 in water, in a wooded area. 

The incident caused major delays Thursday afternoon on Interstate-77. 

Huntersville Police tells FOX 46 everyone is safe following the incident. 