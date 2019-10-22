No injuries reported in southwest Charlotte shooting involving 2 state corrections officers

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving an outside agency in Charlotte.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an incident Monday night involving Community Corrections officers with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. According to a release, the officers were on duty at the 3000 block of Reid Avenue when they observed two men walking in the area with a handgun.

The officers reportedly got out of their vehicle, leading the men to run. While the men were running, police said at least one of them fired a gun multiple times at the officers and the officers returned fire. The officer's vehicle was struck twice, but the officers were not injured.

Additionally, no one else has been located that has been injured, CMPD said.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety Community Corrections Internal Investigation Unit is conducting its own internal investigation into what happened.

The suspects have not been located and CMPD describes the incident as an active, ongoing investigation.