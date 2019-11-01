No jail time for former Gaston County assistant principal who admitted to having sex with 2 students

A former Gaston County assistant principal who admitted to having sex with two students won't face any jail time.

The former Stuart Cramer High School employee, 34-year-old Lisa Rothwell, to two counts of sexual activity with a student Monday and will not spend any time in prison.

Rothwell admitted to having sex with 17 and 18-year-old students.

She was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department on Friday, Oct. 4 and was being held under a $1 million bond until a judge reduced it to $100,000. She was released after that.

The names of the victims aren’t being released, but Gaston County police say they were tipped off to the alleged sexual encounter between Rothwell and the student through messages on Twitter.

Rothewell will now spend the next 30 years as a registered sex offender.

