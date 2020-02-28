No-show mayors prompt Buttigieg to drop SC event

article

Pete Buttigieg is canceling a campaign stop with small-town African American mayors in South Carolina because they declined to attend. This follows South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn’s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg was scheduled to meet with a handful of African American mayors at a soul food restaurant in tiny Fairfax, in rural western South Carolina. It was to be part of a whirlwind final day of campaigning ahead of Saturday’s Democratic primary in the state.

However, as Buttigieg was beginning his first event of the day in Charleston, the campaign issued a press release noting the event was canceled, citing “scheduling constraints.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE 2020 ELECTION STORIES

Aides said privately the event was scrubbed because none of the mayors, whom the campaign had not identified in advance, planned to attend, some apparently out of respect for Clyburn’s endorsement.

GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American member of Congress, endorsed Biden on Wednesday. The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal scheduling matters.