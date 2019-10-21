No students injured after rollover wreck involving school bus in southwest Charlotte

article

One lane is shut down along a southwest Charlotte road following a rollover wreck Monday morning that involved a school bus, authorities said.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 along South Tryon and McDowell Farms Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools tells FOX 46 that the school bus, No. 1974, was serving Lake Wylie Elementary and one student was on board. No students were injured in the crash. Medic says the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists are being urged to use caution in the area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.