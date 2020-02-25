No students seriously injured after CMS bus involved in head-on crash

article

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus was involved in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.

Thankfully, no students were seriously injured, according to Medic.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the intersection of Fred D Alexander Blvd and Valleydale Rd. Fred D Alexander Blvd was shut down between Valleydale Rd and Brookshire Blvd.

CMS tells FOX 46 Charlotte 19 students were on board the school bus that was serving Paw Creek Elementary.

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Medic said. Emergency personnel remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon evaluating all involved.

