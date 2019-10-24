North Carolina announces first flu death of 2019-2020 season

The first reported flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season has been confirmed Thursday by authorities with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health.

The death occurred during the first week of October and involved an adult in the central part of the state. No other details about the patient will be released.

During the 2018-19 flu season, 208 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina, which was down from 391 deaths during the 2017-18 flu season. Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

The best way to avoid the flu is to get a flu shot, according to the CDC. Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. To find a flu shot location near you, please visit flu.nc.gov.