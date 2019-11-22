North Carolina brewery creates eco-friendly ring holders that are edible for marine wildlife

article

A brewery in Surf City, North Carolina has started packaging their beer cans with eco-friendly rings that can be safely consumed by marine wildlife.

Thousands of birds, turtles, marine mammals, and other wildlife are killed every year by discarded six-pack rings. Some animals get entangled in the pack. It wraps around their beak or muzzle, preventing them from eating. It tangles up their feet, wings, or fins.

According to Salty Turtle Beer Company, the new eco-friendly four-pack ring holders are made from by-product waste and other compostable materials that comes from brewing beer.

"These rings will degrade in days and will not cause harm to wildlife in case of ingestion. Cans will be available for sale in the taproom Thursday," they said.