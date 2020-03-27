North Carolina Gov. Cooper issues statewide 'Stay-at-Home' order

article

Governor Cooper ordered people in the state of North Carolina to stay at home for 30 days, until April 29, in another step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121 takes effect on Monday, March 30 at 5 p.m. and reduces the size of gatherings to 10 people.

The Order provides for essential businesses to continue to operate while prioritizing social distancing measures.

The Order has the force of law and will be enforced in all 100 counties statewide.

“To continue our aggressive battle against COVID-19, I have signed a Stay at Home Order for the entire state of North Carolina. Though it is difficult we must do this to slow the disease spread,” Governor Cooper said. “We need our medical system to be able to care for the friends and family we know will become seriously ill from the virus.”

The Governor noted on Friday that three North Carolinians have died due to COVID-19 and the state has 763 confirmed cases of the virus in 60 counties. He called on all North Carolinians to protect themselves by staying home and following social distancing guidelines.

"We must take this step together in spirit. Even if you don’t think you have to worry about yourself, consider our nurses, doctors, custodial staff and other hospital workers who will be stretched beyond their capacity if we are unable to slow the spread of this disease," Gov. Cooper said.

North Carolina is now considered to have widespread transmission of the virus, which means people who have tested positive cannot trace where they were exposed to the virus.

The Order directs people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member. Specifically, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others.

“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache. Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit,” Governor Cooper said.

The Governor’s full order is available HERE.

Unless noted in the order, previous closures and orders stand as written as do local government orders in cities and counties. Frequently Asked Questions about the Order can be found HERE.

"Even with the uncertainty of these times and the new pace of our lifestyles, we know that the good parts of our lives as North Carolinians will return. We fight this disease now so that we are better able to defeat it in the future."