North Carolina Highway Patrol placing troopers every 20 miles along interstates during Thanksgiving

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is ready to help ensure safe travel during Thanksgiving. Troopers will be out in full force to stop drunk drivers across the state during the holiday.

The Thanksgiving Interstate-40 challenge began on Nov. 21, 2019, and runs through the holiday weekend.

Troopers will reportedly be placed every 20 miles along I-40. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they will also be working day and night throughout the city to make sure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving.

NC Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend: