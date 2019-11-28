North Carolina Highway Patrol placing troopers every 20 miles along interstates during Thanksgiving
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is ready to help ensure safe travel during Thanksgiving. Troopers will be out in full force to stop drunk drivers across the state during the holiday.
The Thanksgiving Interstate-40 challenge began on Nov. 21, 2019, and runs through the holiday weekend.
Troopers will reportedly be placed every 20 miles along I-40. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they will also be working day and night throughout the city to make sure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving.
GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP
NC Highway Patrol offers some tips for safe and responsible travel during the holiday weekend:
- Plan Ahead – Expect delays and plan to use alternate routes
- Reduce Speed – Speeding is still the leading cause of traffic collisions
- Increase Following Distances – A two-second lead time among vehicles is encouraged
- Avoid Distracted Driving – Driver focus should be solely on driving
- Never Drive Impaired – Plan ahead; designate a sober driver, use a taxi or contact a ride service
- Lane Clearance – If involved in a collision without injury, remove vehicles to shoulder