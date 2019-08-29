North Carolina lawmakers push to ban smokable hemp

A number of North Carolina lawmakers are pushing to ban CBD in its original form -- smokable hemp.

CBD, like marijuana, comes from the cannabis plant. CBD, unlike marijuana, is not psychoactive but while it doesn't produce a high it looks, smells and even smokes just like marijuana.

Since law enforcement officials cannot tell the difference between CBD flower and marijuana without lab testing, a number of NC lawmakers are looking to ban smokable hemp.

Senate Bill 352 would ban smokable hemp, but would still allow for the use of CBD oil, lotions and other non-smoking methods.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations said the bill would be "closing loopholes that prevent law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties."

The news is alarming to many in the CBD community.

"This is the fastest way to feel the effects of CBD and other cannabinoids," Charlotte CBD owner Mike Sims said.

Sims said a large portion of his business is smokable hemp and that it's one method many people prefer to take.

"It's as safe as you can get for smoking things," Sims said. "It's great for anxiety, it's great for inflammation, it's great for relaxation."

The Industrial Hemp Commission will hold an emergency public meeting on Tuesday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

The bill we be heard at the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m.