North Carolina man caught in rip current dies, police say

Authorities in North Carolina say a 62-year-old man has likely drowned after getting caught in a rip current at a beach.

WECT reports a witness told police he saw Jerry Thompson walk into shallow water at Topsail Beach on Wednesday before disappearing into the ocean. Topsail Beach officials say the witness pulled the victim from the water as crews responded, but the man couldn’t be saved.

Police Chief Samuel Gervase says Thompson’s death was likely a drowning, though no official cause of death has been released.

News outlets report the National Weather Service has warned beachgoers of a high rip current risk as Hurricane Humberto swirls in the Atlantic, potentially bringing rough currents and storm surge flooding to the coast.