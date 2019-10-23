North Carolina marching band going to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

article

A university in North Carolina has been selected to be a part of this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Western Carolina University Marching Band, also known as the "Pride of the Mountains," from Cullowhee, North Carolina is one of 11 marching bands participating in Macy's 2019 parade.

The North Carolina marching band was in New York City on Oct. 12 for an official Macy's meeting.

The "Pride of the Mountains" Marching band reportedly leaves for New York City the week of Thanksgiving.

WATCH THEIR JOURNEY FROM MOUNTAINS TO MACY'S HERE: