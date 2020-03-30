North Carolina rated ‘C’ in social distancing

article

If North Carolina was taking a class in social distancing and practicing the soon-to-be statewide ‘Stay at Home’ orders, we’d be falling short of our mark.

Data provided by Unacast.com using cellular GPS data indicates those living in North Carolina are remaining mobile and continue gathering in large groups. In fact, North Carolina residents have decreased activity by just 21 percent according to the data provided by Unacast.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected during typical pre-pandemic movements and noted changes in total distance traveled, time spent around the house, and activity clusters.

The ‘C’ rating for North Carolina is among a handful of other states who are not doing their part in social distancing and staying at home - except for essential outings to work, doctors/pharmacy visits, or the grocery store.

Mecklenburg County was given a 'B' with a 32 percent change in decreased activity, while Anson County was given an 'F' with a 3 percent change in decreased activity.

Each location is assigned a letter grade ranging from A to F. An ‘A’ means there has been more than 40-percent decrease in social behavior, ‘B’ is a 30 to 40 percent decrease, ‘C’ is a 20-30 percent decrease, ‘D’ is a 10 to 20 percent decrease and an ‘F,’ citing only 10 percent or less in decreased activity.

According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visit Unacast’s website to view the interactive map and see how other states are doing in comparison.