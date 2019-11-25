North Carolina trooper and U.S. Marine battling leukemia

article

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper and United States Marine Corps veteran is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CCL) and Manta Cell Lymphoma (MCL), according to authorities.

Trooper Mike Dawkins was in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 22 to receive ongoing treatment for his cancer.

"Join the entire NCSHP family as we keep Mike in our thoughts and prayers while he continues the fight to be cancer-free," North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on social media.

According to a GoFundMe page for Dawkins, the Tar Heel State trooper is assigned to Troop D District 5 in Alamance County. He was diagnosed recently.

"Mike is a very private man who would never ask for help, however, he is always the first one to volunteer to help others. He needs our help to help offset the staggering costs associated with treatment," Danny Jenkins, president with the North Carolina Troopers Association wrote on his GoFundMe page. "Mike just underwent his first round of chemotherapy at Duke hospital and his treatment plan will require him to go for additional rounds every three weeks. Kathy has been by his side every step of the way providing love and support. Mike is very deserving of our prayers, our thoughts, and financial assistance from those who are willing to help."

"Please keep Mike in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his next round of chemotherapy. The last round was very hard on him and caused him to return to the hospital due to a secondary infection," his GoFundMe Page said.

Advertisement

Trooper Dawkins is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and an active North Carolina State Trooper of fifteen years. He is also a Master Mason.

"I served as Mike's supervisor while I was assigned to D5, and I can vouch for his character. You would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated trooper, brother, or friend anywhere. Mike is also the primary caregiver for his ailing father. I am asking anyone within reach of this post to help ease the financial burden of this treatment. My wish is for Mike to be able to focus strictly on his health and recovery. The last thing that he should have to worry about is how he is going to pay medical bills. Let's all show Mike how much he is loved," Jenkins said.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

So far, more than $12,000 has been raised out of a $30,000 goal for Trooper Dawkins' medical bills and ongoing healing.

If you would like to help Trooper Dawkins, please click here.