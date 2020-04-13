North Carolina woman killed in home during possible tornado

The person killed in a possible tornado in Davidson County, North Carolina Monday morning has been identified by family members as 61-year-old Beverly Long.

She passed away when she was struck by a tree that fell on her trailer. Her husband, Maurice, 62, is at the hospital with cracked ribs and fractured wrists, FOX 8 reports.

The Longs lived at 13185 Linwood Southmount Road.

Damage is reported throughout the Piedmont Triad but especially Alamance and Davidson counties. Alamance officials are warning residents to stay away from this area.

RELATED: TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN IN SC UPSTATE, 1 KILLED DURING STORM

Stay updated on severe weather in your area with the FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch App