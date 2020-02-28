North Charleston arena expects packed house for President Trump rally

article

President Donald Trump is making his way to the Lowcountry on Friday and officials with the North Charleston Coliseum are expecting a packed house.

A crowd gathered outside the arena early Thursday morning to be the first ones in at 3 p.m. Friday. Local media outlets reported that some arrived as early as Tuesday to get as close as they can to the president during his rally.

People brought tents, campers, and lawn chairs to hang out and save their spot in line. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Local officials said the North Charleston Coliseum seats 13,000 people, but they're expecting more than that to show up. "There is a parking lot set up with a large video screen, and the event will be broadcast on that video screen. So, everybody who can’t make it inside can still enjoy it outside," Alan Coker, director of marketing, said.

Charleston Area Transportation Authority and the airport expect heavy traffic during Trump's arrival and departure.