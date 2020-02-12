North Charlotte Family Dollar targeted in series of robberies

A local store in Charlotte's Lockwood neighborhood has been a target for crime lately.

Surveillance video captured a man breaking into the Family Dollar store on North Graham Street, using a rock to smash through the front door.

The suspect crawled through the broken glass then tried to smash open a cabinet, but that didn't go too well, so he made a mad dash to grab what he could--some headphones and a video projector.

“It’s been a rough couple of months for this store,” said Detective Adrian Johnson. “This family dollar in particular on north graham street has been broken into 8 times since December 17."

That’s right, eight times in two months. Surveillance video from the first robbery on Dec. 17 shows the same style robbery--busting open the glass front door, crawling inside and grab what they could as fast you can before making a run for it.

“What we don't want to happen is lose another business in this community. A lot of these businesses are already closed and we don't want to run away another business because it keeps getting broken into,” Det. Johnson said.

Both of the videos we showed are the only two cases with no arrest, so if you have any info on either of these two men you see here, get results by calling CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.

