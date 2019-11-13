Northwest Charlotte neighbors say homes targeted in series of shootings

Homes and cars in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood were left riddled with bullets Tuesday, and neighbors say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“This is from the very first shooting in the area,” a neighbor showed FOX 46 the damage done to his home by the shots fired.

He along with others believe their cul-de-sac in the Pawtucket neighborhood is being targeted.

“Our house is getting shot up, the neighbors, their house, like almost every house here has been shot at. This is the third time this has happened within a two to three-week span.”

The homes being shot at are in the 5900 block of Running Deer Road. FOX 46 spoke to one man who did not want to show his face on camera because he knows the violence will continue.

“When it gets dark we come in and lock up and pray if they do come back that no one in here gets shot.

He adds the area has several kids living here and that his nieces and nephew have even been home during some of the shootings. He's optimistic police will catch who is responsible before things get worse.

“Hopefully they get found before someone really gets hurt because if they are doing it here they are probably doing it somewhere else. Whoever it is, just come to your senses. It's not worth it,” he said.

