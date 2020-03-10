Northwest Charlotte neighbors worried about growing sinkhole

In the middle of a big web of caution tape is something that was growing underneath the ground and came to a head, above ground over the weekend.

For William Berry, the sinkhole now in his yard is just as unwelcome as it is unexpected.

"It's only getting bigger," Berry said.

Berry estimates it's about 30 feet deep, but the bigger issue is how wide it's getting.

"We leave, come back at 7:00. This is what I came home to," Berry said. The sinkhole grew in inches in just one night he said.

It has neighbors coming in for a look and truly feeling for him.

"His family isn't safe right now, and it's my main concern," neighbor Kenneth Gregory said.

Gregory says he's had family here for generations, back before this neighborhood even existed. He told us the area here used to be a gold mine.

Part of the area, less than a mile away is still a quarry that he says regularly does blasting.

"Most of these houses are built over gold mines and they filled the mines up with dirt," Gregory said.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 the blasting has been enough to rock their homes and the U.S. Geological Survey says sinkholes can form as a result of the ground being disturbed.

Whatever the reason, though, it's here and the people dealing with it say the rain forecast in the next few days could only make it worse.

"This area right here is where my grandkids play football," Berry said. "It just so happened they weren't there that day, and I got lucky."