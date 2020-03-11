Novant, Atrium enforce visitor restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

article

The Atrium and Novant health systems are taking serious measures to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Atrium Health announced Wednesday they will begin enforcing visitor restrictions at all regional sites. On Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to the virus. Atrium is only permitting visitors who are immediate family members aged 13 or older.

Novant also announced that visitor restrictions will apply to all who are not immediate family members, regardless of age.

All Atrium Health visitors including family members with any flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be permitted to visit. Atrium says this restriction will apply even to visitors.

There has been no timetable given at this time as to when these restrictions will be lifted.