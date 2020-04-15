Novant health offers additional COVID-19 testing services

Starting Wednesday, Novant Health will open additional sites that'll offer COVID-19 services in Charlotte.

“This is our mission. To improve the health of communities, one person at a time. All communities,” said Dr. Jerome Williams, Jr., Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement.

Locally, community advocates have vocalized that communities of color will benefit the most from these sites.

Pastor Dwayne Walker, of Little Rock AME Zion Church, believes these additional sites will allow minorities increased access to testing. He also thinks, as a result, the numbers of confirmed cases across minority groups, will rise.

"This is like a nightmare you wish you could wake up from," Walker said. “I think testing will prove that it’s worse.”

The most recent data pulled from the Mecklenburg County Health Department website shows that more than half of all confirmed cases in the county are people of color. African-Americans represent 50.4 percent of cases. Hispanics represent 11.1 percent.

Novant Health partnered with city and county officials, as well as local advocates, to identify areas where COVID-19 services would be of best use. The goal of healthcare workers is to make Coronavirus testing accessible and convenient, particularly to communities that are historically disadvantaged in the county.

"[Areas known for]...food insecurities, housing insecurities, transportation insecurities and lack of access to healthcare," Williams said.

There are three service site options that people can now take advantage of on weekdays, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Before stopping by, you are encouraged to contact Novant Health ahead of arriving by calling 1-877-9Novant, or, by reaching out online.

If you are unable to do either, healthcare workers on-site will work to accommodate walkup patients.

One service site option is the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. This site is offering screenings, testing and care at their newly launched respiratory unit.

Another option is stopping by Novant Health's mobile COVID-19 response units. One is located in west Charlotte at 2845 Beatties Ford Road. The other in east Charlotte at 5501 Executive Center Drive. Both of these mobile units will offer COVID-19 education, screenings, and testing.

Health workers say in order to fight against the pandemic, people have to know if they have the virus. Easier access to testing sites will help.

“We hope to flatten the curve, right, and reduce the exposure of our community to individuals with COVID and hopefully beat back this pandemic,” Williams said.