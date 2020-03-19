Novant Health restricting all visitors

article

Novant Health is now restricting all visitors in order to protect patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning at noon on Friday, March 20, no visitors will be allowed in acute care facilities except laboring mothers and patients under the age of 18. Women in labor will be allowed to have a partner and a birth support person. Minors can have a parent or guardian with them.

Novant says visitors must be at least 13 years old and healthy, showing no flu-like symptoms. Screenings will also be implemented at the entrances to the facilities starting Friday.

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system, including:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

The restrictions do not apply to anyone seeking care. Novant encourages loved ones to call and video chat to communicate during this difficult time.