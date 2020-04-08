Novant Health to begin clinical trial for drug to treat COVID-19 patients

Novant Health is getting results by starting a clinical trial for a drug for COVID-19 patients.

“This has been described as a war, and in many ways it is,” said Dr. Steven Limentani.

The war against the coronavirus is being fought with the drug in a tiny bottle, Leronlimab.

The drug has been used to treat breast cancer and HIV patients, and it will soon be used at Novant Health in Charlotte, Salisbury and Winston-Salem to treat COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial.

Dr. Steven Limentani, a cancer doctor in charge of research at Novant Health, says Leronlimab has an inhibitor which blocks inflammation and could work in the lungs of COVID-19 patients to keep them off ventilators and ultimately save lives.

“The lung injury can ultimately be the key determinant on whether or not the patient survives.”

It took just three days for Novant, teaming up with the drug company CytoDyn, to get a fast track to begin a clinical trial with Leronlimab for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Advertisement

Novant is the first site in the Southeast and the second in the nation to test the drug, which is given in the form of an injection for coronavirus patients.

The trial treatment lasts six weeks, and they’re hoping to get a total of 75 patients. Novant has the drug supply and started screening patients for the clinical trial Tuesday

Dr. Limentani says they believe the side effects are mild and should know fairly quickly if the drug is working for COVID-19 patients.\

“As a cancer doctor, my glass is always half full. I was talking with someone earlier. We hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. We do think this is a potentially exciting agent.”