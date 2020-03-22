Novant opens screening center in Salisbury

article

The Novant Health System has announced that they will be opening a screening center in Salisbury for people who want to get tested for the coronavirus.

The center, which will make its debut on Tuesday, is located at 315 Mocksville Ave. and hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Novant has also set up a 24-hour hotline, 877-9NOVANT, to answer any questions or concerns about the virus.

People who are not showing any symptoms are encouraged to stay away from the facilities and they will not be tested.